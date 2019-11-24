The Corner

The idea that Mike Bloomberg is going to skip the first four states and then bludgeon his way into the mix through sheer financial muscle has to be one of the most fanciful presidential-campaign strategies ever. There’s a very good chance that the race will have gelled after South Carolina. And even if it hasn’t, is the party really going to want to turn to a billionaire who has won no votes to that point — who, indeed, hasn’t even competed? Crazy things happen, but this would be among the craziest. 

Rich Lowry is the editor of National Review. He can be reached via email: comments.lowry@nationalreview.com. 

