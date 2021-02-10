The President Is Not ‘Our Commander in Chief’

Most of the time, when prosecutors are delivering long planned addresses during a trial, there are no inadvertent assertions. And when assertions are repeated by multiple prosecutors, that’s not a mistake; it’s a theme, and it’s significant.

The House Democratic impeachment managers today, in the first formal day of presenting evidence (albeit, sans witnesses), repeatedly referred to former President Trump as “our commander in chief” during the January 6 rioting and, especially, the days running up to it as the so-called stop-the-steal rally was being planned. The Democrats are clearly doing this on purpose, and disingenuously.

A sitting president is not the …