The Corner

Energy & Environment

The Price Tag of London’s ‘Extinction’ Climate Protest

By
Police officers search a man protesting regarding climate change outside the Houses of Parliament in London, England, October 17, 2019. (Tom Nicholson/Reuters)

The so-called “Extinction Rebellion” protests — about which NR’s John Fund has written a first-person account — are international demonstrations organized by environmentalists hoping to secure radical changes in climate policy.

London has been particularly hobbled by the protests: Activists in the English city have climbed atop trains, blocked traffic, and glued themselves to buildings, bringing the city to a standstill as police remove protesters who block the organs of public transit. Commuters, many late to their jobs on account of the protesters, were furious with the delays, as Fund reported, occasionally seeking to displace the protesters themselves without consulting law enforcement. Vigilante justice, sure, but justice nevertheless.

Comments

The Evening Standard reports that London spent roughly £21 million on policing to quell Extinction’s “Autumn Rebellion.” Perhaps that money could have gone toward environmental causes if the protesters didn’t insist on being such impetuous brats.

Maybe — a cynical thought, I know — being impetuous brats is the point.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

Elections

In Defense of Tulsi

By
Some years ago, a liberal-minded friend of mine complained during lunch that Fox News was “stealing” his elderly parents. “They should be enjoying retirement,” he said, noting that they live in a modest but comfortable style with attentive children and grandchildren to enjoy. “But instead,” he sighed, ... Read More
Religion

The Crisis of Catholic Leadership

By
In the last 48 hours there have been two big Vatican stories. First, revelations about the Holy See’s financial crisis; second, and more bizarrely, a furious dispute over statues being thrown into the Tiber. But really it’s all one story, the big story of contemporary Catholicism: a disastrous failure of ... Read More