The Problem with Exempting Kids from Title 42

Rich Lowry’s informative article on the Biden administration’s border doublespeak quotes DHS secretary Alejandro Mayorkas: “We are expelling families. We are expelling single adults. And we’ve made a decision that we will not expel young, vulnerable children.” That’s not what the administration is actually doing. But it also wouldn’t be wise.

At some point, I hope soon, the pandemic justification for using Title 42 to turn away migrants will disappear. But applying it to everyone except unaccompanied minors makes it more likely that minors will come (or be sent) on a dangerous journey to the border unaccompanied. Even announcing this policy could have this effect, if the message travels far and wide.

(I recently wrote about some of the other ways the administration, including Mayorkas, is spinning the border crisis.)