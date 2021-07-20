The Problem with the ‘Easy Choice’ Approach

A person receives a coronavirus vaccine at a community vaccination event in Martinsburg, W. Va., March 11, 2021. (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

In this sharp AIER essay, Don Boudreaux decries the threatening talk by Dr. Leana Wen who wants the government to make COVID vaccination “the easy choice.”

He writes, “By ‘make vaccination the easy choice’ Wen means – as she admits – that ‘it needs to be hard for people to remain unvaccinated.’ She wants government to subject unvaccinated individuals to invasions of their private affairs so restrictive and obstructive that these persons will soon conclude that the ‘easy choice’ is to get vaccinated.”

As Boudreaux points out, this is no different from a criminal’s “make him an offer he can’t refuse.” But, coming from federal officials, it would be “legal.”

This is yet another piece of evidence that our “progressive” overlords mean to treat Americans not as individuals capable of — and having the right to — evaluate their circumstances and make their own decisions, but as serfs who must be compelled to act in ways that are “for the good of all.”