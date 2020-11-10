The Psalmist and the President-Elect

An article in The Spectator discusses the embarrassing nature of Joe Biden’s invocation of the dismal Catholic hymn “On Eagle’s Wings,” loosely based on Psalm 91, during his speech on Saturday. Coincidentally, this happens to be the same psalm that Satan abused during the temptation of Christ:

Then the devil took him to the holy city and placed him on the pinnacle of the temple, saying to him, “If you are the Son of God, throw yourself down; for it is written, ‘He will command his angels concerning you,’ and ‘On their hands they will bear you up, so that you will not dash your foot against a stone.'”

Jesus said to him, “Again it is written, ‘Do not put the Lord your God to the test.'”

Again, the devil took him to a very high mountain and showed him all the kingdoms of the world and their splendor; and he said to him, “All these I will give you, if you will fall down and worship me.”

Jesus said to him, “Away with you, Satan! for it is written, ‘Worship the Lord your God, and serve only him.'”