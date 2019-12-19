In keeping with a longstanding British tradition, to bring in a new session of parliament, the Queen gave a special speech: “The Queen’s Speech.”

Normally, this happens once a year, but the last time she gave one was June 2017. The speech is written by the government and sets out their agenda for the new year.

As expected, her address hit all of the main points of the Conservative party’s manifesto — with special emphasis on getting Brexit done and investing in the National Health Service. Ventriloquizing the monarch, Johnson’s government introduced a whopping 29 bills which can all be passed since they now have a sizeable majority.

She said:

My Government’s priority is to deliver the United Kingdom’s departure from the European Union on 31 January. My ministers will bring forward legislation to ensure the United Kingdom’s exit on that date and to make the most of the opportunities that this brings for all the people of the United Kingdom.

As well as:

My ministers will promote the United Kingdom’s interests, including freedom of speech, human rights and the rule of law. My Government will work closely with international partners to help solve the most complex international security issues and promote peace and security globally.

Truly, a new era in British politics is about to begin.