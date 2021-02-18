The Reckless Smearing of the Reckless Lauren Boebert

I’m not a fan of Colorado representative Lauren Boebert. I don’t like her rhetoric or her style. I wouldn’t be surprised if she said something completely insane tomorrow. But I’m also not a fan of the slander she’s been subjected to by journalists and Democrats.

The Hill reports today that a local Colorado Democrat challenging Boebert in 2022 calls her a “threat to democracy,” and blames her for helping incite the January 6 Capitol riot. The piece casually asserts that Boebert supports QAnon and “has been sharply criticized for tweeting details of lawmakers’ locations during the Capitol breach.”

Lots of journalists make …