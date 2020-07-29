The Corner

Politics & Policy

The Republican Party Is Not for Burning

By

It’s not enough that Donald Trump lose reelection, say some Republicans and former Republicans. His party has to lose big, too, to exorcise his spirit from it. My new Bloomberg Opinion column says the tactical argument for burning down the Republican Party is based on a mistaken premise.

[I]t’s not at all clear that the Republican Party can be burned down or Trumpism extinguished.

Comments

Let’s say that the November elections lead to Republicans losing the White House, 20 House seats, 12 Senate seats and five governorships: a result considerably worse for the Republicans than most observers expect. That would leave them with roughly the same amount of power they had in 2009, after George W. Bush’s disastrous second term. Eight years later, they had a majority of everything. . . .

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Ramesh Ponnuru is a senior editor for National Review, a columnist for Bloomberg Opinion, a visiting fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, and a senior fellow at the National Review Institute.

Most Popular

Elections

It’s Going to Be a Race

By
The national polling looks pretty horrific for Trump and he’s clearly the underdog, but I will be shocked if it doesn’t tighten up such that this is a real race in the fall. Sean Trende, who’s down on Trump’s chances, has an interesting thread that circles around to this ... Read More
Elections

It’s Going to Be a Race

By
The national polling looks pretty horrific for Trump and he’s clearly the underdog, but I will be shocked if it doesn’t tighten up such that this is a real race in the fall. Sean Trende, who’s down on Trump’s chances, has an interesting thread that circles around to this ... Read More
Elections

The Self-Importance of The Lincoln Project

By
A couple of erstwhile Republican operatives who notably failed to elect Republican presidents are now trying to elect a Democratic one. They call their super PAC, self-importantly, The Lincoln Project. The operation is devoted to churning out harsh and often ridiculously over-the-top ads attacking President ... Read More
Elections

The Self-Importance of The Lincoln Project

By
A couple of erstwhile Republican operatives who notably failed to elect Republican presidents are now trying to elect a Democratic one. They call their super PAC, self-importantly, The Lincoln Project. The operation is devoted to churning out harsh and often ridiculously over-the-top ads attacking President ... Read More