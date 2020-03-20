The Republican Plan Is Too Backward-Looking

In response to Don’t Send Poor People Smaller Coronavirus Checks

I agree with Robert VerBruggen that the plan’s treatment of people with low income doesn’t make sense. But I think he understates how big a problem it is that the plan bases its income test on people’s 2018 incomes. People move between income classes quite a bit, and what someone was making two years ago is not a great indicator of income today. Some people who need help wouldn’t get it for that reason alone (and, though it ought to be a lesser consideration under today’s circumstances, some people whom the plan means to exclude from help would get it).