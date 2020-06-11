The Corner

U.S.

The Republican Study Committee Proposes Measures to Fight CCP Influence

By
A Chinese flag flutters at the Yellow Crane Tower attraction after the coronavirus lockdown was lifted in Wuhan, China, April 10, 2020. (Aly Song/Reuters)

Awareness of the Chinese Communist Party’s United Front is growing this week. As a report released by the Australian Strategic Policy Institute explained, the United Front network is a nebulous network reaching into various sectors of liberal democratic countries. Its affiliates work to influence civil society; they also track and bully members of the Chinese diaspora abroad, including on college campuses.

The Republican Study Committee took steps toward developing a response to the United Front’s activities in the United States Wednesday afternoon, when one of its task forces released a list of policy proposals on a range of national-security issues. The caucus, which comprises nearly 150 House Republicans, recommends that Congress extends to the president new authorities under the Global Magnitsky Act to target the United Front Work Department.

“Despite the fact that the United Front is not a violent entity nor engaged in terrorist attacks,” the task force writes, “it is a wing of the CCP that is involved in activities that threaten the United States.”

The Republican Study Committee might not have even needed this disclaimer to justify Magnitsky sanctions. As the ASPI report described, the United Front’s work abroad shares a link with human rights abuses taking place in China:

There’s no clear distinction between domestic and overseas united front work: all bureaus of the UFWD and all areas of united front work involve overseas activities…For example, the UFWD’s Xinjiang Bureau plays a central role in policy on Xinjiang but is also involved in worldwide efforts to whitewash the CCP’s internment of an estimated 1.5 million people in Xinjiang, primarily ethnic Uyghur Muslims, as an anti-terrorism and vocational training effort.

The task force also recommends stricter reporting measures for other entities targeted by or involved in United Front activity, such Confucius Institutes, think tanks and nonprofits, and state-run media. These steps would shore up measures recently put in place, including a provision in the 2019 defense appropriations bill targeting Confucius Institutes and visa restrictions to prevent the theft of technology.

These proposals amount to an unprecedented push to counter the CCP’s influence in the United States. Following the report’s release, Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian, who reports on China for Axios, explained the extraordinary nature of these proposals. When she reported on the UFWD’s operations in the United States in 2017, she could not find a single source on the topic.

Comments

“So you can see why I find it so stunning that 150 Republican lawmakers are now recommending sanctions on top United Front Work Department officials,” she wrote on Twitter.

The gap between identifying the nature of the UFWD’s threat and acting on it has just narrowed considerably. And action on closing it is underway.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

Culture

Cancel Cancel Culture

By
The vanguard of the revolution has set its beady-eyed gaze on . . . Paw Patrol. Paw Patrol, a children’s cartoon about doggie do-gooders, has as one of its principal characters a German shepherd called Chase, who is a police officer. (A police officer in an imaginary universe in which dogs have full-time ... Read More
Culture

Cancel Cancel Culture

By
The vanguard of the revolution has set its beady-eyed gaze on . . . Paw Patrol. Paw Patrol, a children’s cartoon about doggie do-gooders, has as one of its principal characters a German shepherd called Chase, who is a police officer. (A police officer in an imaginary universe in which dogs have full-time ... Read More
U.S.

The Bitter Irony of Revolutions

By
The ancient Greeks created new words like “paradox” and “irony” to describe the wide gap between what people profess and assume, and what they actually do and suffer. Remember the blind prophet Teiresias of ancient drama. In the carnage of Athenian tragedy, he alone usually ends up foreseeing danger ... Read More
U.S.

The Bitter Irony of Revolutions

By
The ancient Greeks created new words like “paradox” and “irony” to describe the wide gap between what people profess and assume, and what they actually do and suffer. Remember the blind prophet Teiresias of ancient drama. In the carnage of Athenian tragedy, he alone usually ends up foreseeing danger ... Read More
U.S.

Welcome to America’s Cultural Revolution

By
We’re in the dawn of a high-tech, bloodless Cultural Revolution; one that relies on intimidation, public shaming, and economic ruin to dictate what words and ideas are permissible in the public square. “Words are violence” has always been an illiberal notion meant to stifle speech and open discourse. ... Read More
U.S.

Welcome to America’s Cultural Revolution

By
We’re in the dawn of a high-tech, bloodless Cultural Revolution; one that relies on intimidation, public shaming, and economic ruin to dictate what words and ideas are permissible in the public square. “Words are violence” has always been an illiberal notion meant to stifle speech and open discourse. ... Read More
Education

The Krugman-Led Mob Comes for Academic Freedom

By
The long march through the institutions ends in the university economics department. The digital mob, led by New York Times columnist Paul Krugman and Michigan professor Justin Wolfers, has arrived at the University of Chicago, where it is pressuring the school to remove Professor Harald Uhlig from his position ... Read More
Education

The Krugman-Led Mob Comes for Academic Freedom

By
The long march through the institutions ends in the university economics department. The digital mob, led by New York Times columnist Paul Krugman and Michigan professor Justin Wolfers, has arrived at the University of Chicago, where it is pressuring the school to remove Professor Harald Uhlig from his position ... Read More
NR PLUS Culture

The Need to Discuss Black-on-Black Crime

By
Thomas Abt’s book Bleeding Out (2019) has garnered a fair amount of attention for its proposals to deal with gun violence in mainly black urban neighborhoods. The entire focus of the book is on interventions in high-crime locations to stem the violence, including: hot-spots policing, working with young males at ... Read More
NR PLUS Culture

The Need to Discuss Black-on-Black Crime

By
Thomas Abt’s book Bleeding Out (2019) has garnered a fair amount of attention for its proposals to deal with gun violence in mainly black urban neighborhoods. The entire focus of the book is on interventions in high-crime locations to stem the violence, including: hot-spots policing, working with young males at ... Read More