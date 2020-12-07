The Corner

Elections

The Republicans Hold (More or Less)

By

The worst part of Trump’s endgame is the pressure on Republicans in the states either not to certify results or to appoint electors in defiance of the results. It’s one thing to delegitimize the election (both sides do this, although Trump is in a class all of his own) or file serial lawsuits that repeatedly collapse of their own implausibility, but to try to overturn the results through brute political force, after having failed to establish widespread fraud, is quite another. Republican officials in Arizona and Georgia have so far held fast under the pressure and deserve great credit.

Meanwhile, dozens of Pennsylvania legislators have called on Congress to reject the state’s Biden electors. This isn’t going to happen because it’s necessary to get both houses of Congress to uphold an objection to electors, and I doubt either House would. Even if there weren’t electors from Pennsylvania, Biden would still handily win the Electoral College.

(The scenario where you could get a breakdown of the process and enter uncharted territory would be if there were rival slates of electors from a state and the two houses of Congress split over which to accept.)

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

Elections

About the ‘Suitcase’ Video

By
The video is more powerful than anything the Trump team has come up with to this point because (1) it’s video, which is always more powerful; (2) the story seemingly told by the snippet so intuitively lines up with the fraud narrative — Republican observers are asked to leave late at night and then, boom, new ... Read More
Elections

About the ‘Suitcase’ Video

By
The video is more powerful than anything the Trump team has come up with to this point because (1) it’s video, which is always more powerful; (2) the story seemingly told by the snippet so intuitively lines up with the fraud narrative — Republican observers are asked to leave late at night and then, boom, new ... Read More
NR PLUS Media

Media-Driven Fear Warped Our COVID Response

By
‘So, first of all, let me assert my firm belief that the only thing we have to fear is fear itself, nameless, unreasoning, unjustified terror,” said President Franklin Roosevelt in his inaugural address in 1933, at the bottom of the Great Depression There’s been an unrelenting torrent of bad news about ... Read More
NR PLUS Media

Media-Driven Fear Warped Our COVID Response

By
‘So, first of all, let me assert my firm belief that the only thing we have to fear is fear itself, nameless, unreasoning, unjustified terror,” said President Franklin Roosevelt in his inaugural address in 1933, at the bottom of the Great Depression There’s been an unrelenting torrent of bad news about ... Read More
NR PLUS White House

Our Eroding Political Norms

By
The Left actually wanted to pack the Supreme Court! The very notion is destructive of an essential institution. It was historically condemned. Yet Democrats, from standard-bearer Joe Biden on down, lacked the fortitude to condemn the iconoclasts in their midst. Suddenly, the shambling Trump campaign saw a path to ... Read More
NR PLUS White House

Our Eroding Political Norms

By
The Left actually wanted to pack the Supreme Court! The very notion is destructive of an essential institution. It was historically condemned. Yet Democrats, from standard-bearer Joe Biden on down, lacked the fortitude to condemn the iconoclasts in their midst. Suddenly, the shambling Trump campaign saw a path to ... Read More
Media

Journalists Turn on Free Expression

By
In an interview with MSNBC’s Kasie Hunt, The New Yorker’s Steve Coll contends that Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg’s “profound” support of free speech -- oh, how I wish that were true -- is problematic because “free speech, a principle that we hold sacred, is being weaponized against the principles ... Read More
Media

Journalists Turn on Free Expression

By
In an interview with MSNBC’s Kasie Hunt, The New Yorker’s Steve Coll contends that Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg’s “profound” support of free speech -- oh, how I wish that were true -- is problematic because “free speech, a principle that we hold sacred, is being weaponized against the principles ... Read More