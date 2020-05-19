The Corner

Economy & Business

The Return of Exclusivity

By
(Shannon Stapleton/Reuters)

Sometimes I wonder if media companies are just painfully rebuilding what was once lost.

The New York Times has succeeded in the digital era in part because it was the first to introduce an effective paywall model to generate digital subscription revenue. The model is so effective at generating needed revenue that National Review Online has implemented something like it.

Comments

I was thinking about this because of the news that BuzzFeed (no paywall) is laying off 15 percent of its staff, and Joe Rogan has signed a deal with Spotify to be the exclusive distributor of his podcast. The model of giving people stuff for free works for social networks, not publications or media stars.

For a time, the Internet unbundled our services, but the business logic of recurring revenue and exclusive content continues to be the only long-term model for a certain kind of media company.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

Elections

Biden’s Most Ridiculous Veep Prospect

By
Stacey Abrams has another distinction to add to her resume -- she’s among the most preposterous potential vice-presidential candidates ever. Her attempt to leverage a failed Georgia gubernatorial bid into a spot on the Democratic ticket is so brazenly absurd that it’s hard to think of precedents. But ... Read More
Elections

Biden’s Most Ridiculous Veep Prospect

By
Stacey Abrams has another distinction to add to her resume -- she’s among the most preposterous potential vice-presidential candidates ever. Her attempt to leverage a failed Georgia gubernatorial bid into a spot on the Democratic ticket is so brazenly absurd that it’s hard to think of precedents. But ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Andrew Cuomo’s Reckless Choices

By
Bill de Blasio made terrible decisions as mayor of New York City. But as more reporting emerges about the catastrophic decisions made by New York’s governor, it’s possible Andrew Cuomo deserves even more blame than de Blasio for what the coronavirus has done to the tri-state area and consequently the ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Andrew Cuomo’s Reckless Choices

By
Bill de Blasio made terrible decisions as mayor of New York City. But as more reporting emerges about the catastrophic decisions made by New York’s governor, it’s possible Andrew Cuomo deserves even more blame than de Blasio for what the coronavirus has done to the tri-state area and consequently the ... Read More
Law & the Courts

The ACLU’s Absurd Title IX Lawsuit

By
That the ACLU is suing the federal government in the hope of altering its due-process standards is not headline news. That the ACLU is suing the federal government in the hope of weakening its due-process standards is headline news for the ages. Once more, the line between parody and reality has been ... Read More
Law & the Courts

The ACLU’s Absurd Title IX Lawsuit

By
That the ACLU is suing the federal government in the hope of altering its due-process standards is not headline news. That the ACLU is suing the federal government in the hope of weakening its due-process standards is headline news for the ages. Once more, the line between parody and reality has been ... Read More
Media

The Hydroxychloroquine Meltdown

By
President Donald Trump claims that he’s taking hydroxychloroquine as a preventive measure against contracting coronavirus, and that he has taken zinc and antibiotic azithromycin as well. There’s no consensus that hydroxychloroquine is an effective therapeutic treatment for COVID-19 (early studies have ... Read More
Media

The Hydroxychloroquine Meltdown

By
President Donald Trump claims that he’s taking hydroxychloroquine as a preventive measure against contracting coronavirus, and that he has taken zinc and antibiotic azithromycin as well. There’s no consensus that hydroxychloroquine is an effective therapeutic treatment for COVID-19 (early studies have ... Read More
Media

More ‘Believe Women’ Revisionism from Feminists

By
Susan Faludi explains in the New York Times that when feminists said we should “believe women,” they never meant that we should believe all women. Her op-ed goes wrong from its opening sentences: Joe Biden has been accused of sexual assault, and conservatives are having a field day, exultant that they’ve ... Read More
Media

More ‘Believe Women’ Revisionism from Feminists

By
Susan Faludi explains in the New York Times that when feminists said we should “believe women,” they never meant that we should believe all women. Her op-ed goes wrong from its opening sentences: Joe Biden has been accused of sexual assault, and conservatives are having a field day, exultant that they’ve ... Read More
Science & Tech

Good, Good, Good, Good News!

By
How often does a Monday morning bring four big pieces of good news? One: “Moderna Inc. on Monday said human subjects in a Phase 1 trial of a candidate Covid-19 vaccine produced immune responses that were a positive sign of the vaccine’s potential to prevent infection with the new coronavirus. . . . Two ... Read More
Science & Tech

Good, Good, Good, Good News!

By
How often does a Monday morning bring four big pieces of good news? One: “Moderna Inc. on Monday said human subjects in a Phase 1 trial of a candidate Covid-19 vaccine produced immune responses that were a positive sign of the vaccine’s potential to prevent infection with the new coronavirus. . . . Two ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Obamagate Is Not a Conspiracy Theory

By
Those sharing #Obamagate hashtags on Twitter would do best to avoid the hysterics we saw from Russian-collusion believers, but they have no reason to ignore the mounting evidence that suggests the Obama administration engaged in serious corruption. Democrats and their allies, who like to pretend that President ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Obamagate Is Not a Conspiracy Theory

By
Those sharing #Obamagate hashtags on Twitter would do best to avoid the hysterics we saw from Russian-collusion believers, but they have no reason to ignore the mounting evidence that suggests the Obama administration engaged in serious corruption. Democrats and their allies, who like to pretend that President ... Read More