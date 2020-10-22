The Russians Did It!

How many times does it need to be confirmed that the Hunter Biden story is not “Russian disinformation” before the Biden campaign and the press (but I repeat myself) will stop saying that it’s Russian disinformation? Listening to the Democratic Party during the last four years has been like listening to the John Birch Society. Everything that is inconvenient or unpleasant is “Russian disinformation.” People are rioting in Minnesota? That’ll be the Russians! Joe Biden’s son is corrupt? That’s what the Russians want you to think! Dairy Queen is out of Blizzards? It’s Putin, once again! It’s pathetic.