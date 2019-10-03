The Corner

Elections

The Sanders Campaign Rolls On, but How Long Will the Senator Be Recovering?

By
Democratic Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders addresses attendees during the AFL-CIO Workers Presidential Summit in Philadelphia, Penn., September 17, 2019. (Mark Makela/Reuters)

Yesterday brought the dramatic news of Bernie Sanders’ surgery and hospitalization and simultaneous news that the campaign had postponed some commercial ad purchases. This fueled speculation that Sanders 2020 might not be around for much longer. Separately, Slate ran a column by Dr. Jeremy Samuel Faust, an instructor at Harvard Medical School, looking at the publicly released information and concluding, “this was very likely a heart attack.” Faust concludes that if Sanders did not suffer a heart attack, he suffered “unstable angina,” which is basically knocking on the door of a heart attack. Faust wrote that the Sanders campaign would not answer his question on the record. He concludes:

Given that Sanders is running for president at the age of 78, I’d suggest it is perfectly reasonable to want to know whether he has just experienced a heart attack and how extensive the damage was. Patients who have had heart attacks have lower life expectancies and are far more likely to have strokes. If he’s going to continue in the race, he certainly should expect to disclose a bit more information about his health.

Beyond the hospital, the Sanders campaign is operating as if they expect Sanders to be back on the trail in the near future. In Virginia, the Bernie Sanders campaign is still hosting a “Bernie on the Ballot” event for Saturday and is emailing reminders.

Comments
Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

U.S.

Hunter Biden: The Most Comprehensive Timeline

By
Late Summer 2006: Hunter Biden and his uncle, James Biden, purchase the hedge fund Paradigm Global Advisors. According to an unnamed executive quoted in Politico in August, James Biden declared to employees on his first day, “Don’t worry about investors. We've got people all around the world who want to ... Read More
U.S.

NRA 1, San Francisco Board of Supervisors 0

By
Remember last month when San Francisco’s Board of Supervisors passed a resolution declaring the National Rifle Association a domestic terrorist organization and ordered city employees to “take every reasonable step to limit” business interactions with the NRA and its supporters? The one that our David ... Read More
White House

The Problem with Impeachment

By
Impeachment is about to make everything worse. If our politics seems overheated, our institutions beleaguered, and our public debate degraded, just wait until we are in the midst of the impeachment debate. Democrats have had an impeachment itch that they’ve been desperate to scratch ever since Donald ... Read More
Culture

Prepare to Be Canceled, John Wayne

By
Should John Wayne's name be taken off the airport that bears his name in Orange County, Calif.? A few pundits are starting to say so. The Los Angeles Times called for stripping the Duke's name off the airport in an editorial. David Whiting, a columnist for the Orange County Register, argues: When it comes to ... Read More