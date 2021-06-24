The Shocking Discovery of Other Views: School Board Edition

Growing up in public school, I heard plenty of lefty teachers extol the virtues of participating in government and making your voice heard. Writing a letter to your congressman as a class activity. Touring the state capitol as a field trip. Learning about the various protest movements in American history.

Advertisement

What about speaking at a school-board meeting?

The founder of this august publication said, “Liberals claim to want to give a hearing to other views, but then are shocked and offended to discover that there are other views.” The Left is discovering right now, with respect to school curriculum, that there are other views, and they do seem shocked and offended. Part of me wants one of these public commenters to say, “I’m here making my voice heard because my second grade teacher Mrs. So-and-So told me it’s part of being a good citizen.”

Or better yet, end the comment by politely but pointedly saying, “This is what democracy looks like.”