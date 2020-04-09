The Corner

Politics & Policy

The Small-Business Loan Extension: Another Excuse to Increase Spending?

By
Empty restaurant tables sit on a plaza on Pennsylvania Avenue in during the coronavirus outbreak in downtown Washington, March 31, 2020. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

While our country is in the middle of a pandemic, with a quarantine, deaths, and an economic nightmare, politicians are using the crisis to promote big-government schemes.

Case in point: Democrats have opposed an expansion of spending for the Paycheck Protection Program that was part of the CARES Act because it didn’t include their demands for more spending on issues unrelated to small-business loans.

It is worth reviewing their demands to understand how committed they are to using any opportunity they have to spend more money and expand the footprint of the government. They wanted to increase the funds available for lending to small businesses, but demanded that $125 billion of the $250 billion PPP money go to “community-based financial institutions that serve farmers, family, women, minority and veteran-owned small businesses and nonprofits in rural, tribal, suburban and urban communities across our country.” This requirement will make a program that is already having a hard time processing applications, and fulfilling requests by small business owners, even more unworkable.

Democrats also demanded an additional $100 billion “to provide grants to hospitals, public entities, not for profit entities, and Medicare and Medicaid enrolled suppliers and institutional providers to cover unreimbursed health care related expenses or lost revenues attributable to the public health emergency resulting from the coronavirus.” That’s on top of the $150 billion for health-care spending in the last bill. And then they wanted an additional $150 billion for tribal communities and state and local governments. That’s on top of the previous $150 billion in direct aid to states in the last bill. Finally, they wanted to include a 15 percent increase in SNAP benefits.

Keep those demands in mind, because they aren’t going away.

Comments

We have no idea how much money will really be needed. And the CARES Act was only passed two weeks ago. Can we wait a little to assess the situation? I guess not.

This criticism, by the way, also goes to the Republicans rushing this PPP extension through. By all accounts, the program suffers from major design flaws. They should fix that before they throw any more money (which I am sure will be needed, considering the large number of small businesses affected by this crisis) at the problem.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Veronique de Rugy is a senior research fellow at the Mercatus Center at George Mason University.

Most Popular

World

How to Make China Pay

By &
One of the big questions facing the international community today is how to hold China legally and politically accountable for all its dishonesty and harm to people around the world. According to reports, U.S. intelligence agencies have confirmed to the White House that China has deliberately understated the ... Read More
World

How to Make China Pay

By &
One of the big questions facing the international community today is how to hold China legally and politically accountable for all its dishonesty and harm to people around the world. According to reports, U.S. intelligence agencies have confirmed to the White House that China has deliberately understated the ... Read More
Law & the Courts

The Last Trusted Prosecutor in Washington

By
John Durham may be the most consequential and least known figure in Washington right now. In May, U.S. attorney general William Barr selected Durham, a longtime prosecutor with a résumé so sterling it nearly glows, to investigate the origins of the special counsel’s probe into Russian interference in the ... Read More
Law & the Courts

The Last Trusted Prosecutor in Washington

By
John Durham may be the most consequential and least known figure in Washington right now. In May, U.S. attorney general William Barr selected Durham, a longtime prosecutor with a résumé so sterling it nearly glows, to investigate the origins of the special counsel’s probe into Russian interference in the ... Read More
NR PLUS World

The Trail Leading Back to the Wuhan Labs

By
It is understandable that many would be wary of the notion that the origin of the coronavirus could be discovered by some documentary filmmaker who used to live in China. Matthew Tye, who creates YouTube videos, contends he has identified the source of the coronavirus — and a great deal of the information that ... Read More
NR PLUS World

The Trail Leading Back to the Wuhan Labs

By
It is understandable that many would be wary of the notion that the origin of the coronavirus could be discovered by some documentary filmmaker who used to live in China. Matthew Tye, who creates YouTube videos, contends he has identified the source of the coronavirus — and a great deal of the information that ... Read More
World

WHO Failed

By
Since its inception 72 years ago almost to the day, the World Health Organization (WHO)  has been credited with the eradication of smallpox and the near eradication of other devastating illnesses, including leprosy and river blindness. This record of success makes the current corruption of the organization ... Read More
World

WHO Failed

By
Since its inception 72 years ago almost to the day, the World Health Organization (WHO)  has been credited with the eradication of smallpox and the near eradication of other devastating illnesses, including leprosy and river blindness. This record of success makes the current corruption of the organization ... Read More
NR PLUS Politics & Policy

The Eeyore Syndrome

By
In A. A. Milne's classic Winne-the-Pooh children’s tales, Eeyore, the old gray donkey, is perennially pessimistic and gloomy. He always expects the worst to happen. Milne understood that Eeyore’s outbursts of depression could at first be salutatory but then become monotonous. The outlook of the pessimist ... Read More
NR PLUS Politics & Policy

The Eeyore Syndrome

By
In A. A. Milne's classic Winne-the-Pooh children’s tales, Eeyore, the old gray donkey, is perennially pessimistic and gloomy. He always expects the worst to happen. Milne understood that Eeyore’s outbursts of depression could at first be salutatory but then become monotonous. The outlook of the pessimist ... Read More