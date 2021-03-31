The Biden administration finally allowed some media access to a CPB facility, and, not surprisingly, it’s extremely crowded. An official also described smugglers constantly bringing more kids. From NBC News:

The media were allowed into an overcrowded Customs and Border Protection facility Tuesday in Donna, Texas, where thousands of migrants are being kept in cramped “pods” where they sleep on mats on the floor.

The pandemic capacity of the south Texas intake facility is 250 people, but 4,100 people were being held there Tuesday. Over 3,400 of them were children, the youngest of them 4 months old.

“The smugglers just drop them off” near the border, Deputy Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz said.

CBP officials walked a news crew through a series of the 3,200-square-foot pods where the unaccompanied minors sleep. Under Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, each should hold only 32 children. The three reviewed by the media had 516, 576 and 615 per pod.