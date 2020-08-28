The Corner

Elections

The Stars of the GOP Convention

By
Carl Mueller holds up a photo of his daughter Kayla Mueller, who was killed by ISIS, while speaking with his wife Marsha during the largely virtual 2020 Republican National Convention broadcast from Washington, D.C., August 27, 2020. (2020 Republican National Convention/Reuters)

The speeches delivered by elected Republican officials at this week’s GOP convention were hit-and-miss. South Carolina pols Tim Scott and Nikki Haley got off to a strong start on Monday night, making the case that America is a flawed but great country of which we should all be proud. But most other speeches by politicians, including the president, were lackluster.

Throughout the week, it was the non-pols who stole the show.

On night one, Floridians Maximo Alvarez and Andrew Pollack packed the greatest punch. Alvarez, whose family fled Castro’s Cuba, warned of the evils of socialism, and Pollack spoke bluntly about the naive policies that he believes allowed a gunman to kill 17 innocent people, including Pollack’s daughter Meadow, at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

On night two, human-rights activist Abby Johnson gave a searing description of the evil of abortion.

On night three, human-rights activist Chen Guangcheng spoke of the evils of the Chinese Communist Party.

Comments

On night four, the stars were Ann Dorn, whose husband David was killed in the June riots; Alice Johnson, an advocate of criminal-justice reform whose life sentence was commuted by President Trump in 2018; and Carl and Marsha Mueller, who spoke of the horrors their daughter Kayla suffered at the hands of ISIS, as well as the heroism of the Americans who brought the men who killed their daughter to justice.

If you missed any of these speeches this week, each one is still worth watching now.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

Elections

He Should Have Skipped Straight to the Fireworks

By
When you think of Donald Trump, is the first phrase that comes to mind “a heart full of gratitude”? Because that’s how he described himself tonight as he accepted the Republican nomination for another four years as president. He later added, “I say, very modestly, I have done more for the African-American ... Read More
Elections

He Should Have Skipped Straight to the Fireworks

By
When you think of Donald Trump, is the first phrase that comes to mind “a heart full of gratitude”? Because that’s how he described himself tonight as he accepted the Republican nomination for another four years as president. He later added, “I say, very modestly, I have done more for the African-American ... Read More
NR PLUS Politics & Policy

California Apocalypto

By
It is now August in California. Green Napalm So we can expect the following from our postmodern state government. There are the now-normal raging wildfires in the coastal and Sierra foothills. And they will be greeted as if they are not characteristic threats of 500 years of settled history, but leveraged as ... Read More
NR PLUS Politics & Policy

California Apocalypto

By
It is now August in California. Green Napalm So we can expect the following from our postmodern state government. There are the now-normal raging wildfires in the coastal and Sierra foothills. And they will be greeted as if they are not characteristic threats of 500 years of settled history, but leveraged as ... Read More
Elections

Too Much Trump

By
Donald Trump spoke for an hour and ten minutes, and he did not seem as if he was enjoying it. Trump's demeanor at the start of the speech was almost genial, and at points, he managed the twinkle in the eye that he gets at some of his rallies, such as when he was chiding Democrats for pledging "lawyers for ... Read More
Elections

Too Much Trump

By
Donald Trump spoke for an hour and ten minutes, and he did not seem as if he was enjoying it. Trump's demeanor at the start of the speech was almost genial, and at points, he managed the twinkle in the eye that he gets at some of his rallies, such as when he was chiding Democrats for pledging "lawyers for ... Read More
Elections

Against Self-Doubt

By
It took me until the last night, but I finally figured out the theme of this convention. And it’s not really "American Carnage 2.0." The riots were mentioned but not by a yelling cop like Sheriff Clarke. Instead, it was by Melania Trump. There were some hard-edged messages at the RNC. Abby Johnson’s ... Read More
Elections

Against Self-Doubt

By
It took me until the last night, but I finally figured out the theme of this convention. And it’s not really "American Carnage 2.0." The riots were mentioned but not by a yelling cop like Sheriff Clarke. Instead, it was by Melania Trump. There were some hard-edged messages at the RNC. Abby Johnson’s ... Read More