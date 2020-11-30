The Suburbs, Not the Cities, Delivered Pennsylvania to Biden

Over the weekend, President Trump tweeted out an article that repeated the false claim that “Biden underperformed Hillary Clinton in every major metro area around the country, save for Milwaukee, Detroit, Atlanta and Philadelphia.”

Dan McLaughlin already debunked this claim on November 16, and over the weekend the Philadelphia Inquirer pointed out that Biden “boosted the Democratic vote in Philadelphia — but Trump did much better in the city than he did four years ago. In fact, when comparing year-on-year margins, Philadelphia was the Pennsylvania county that, more than any, moved rightward.”

Advertisement

As was the case in Wisconsin and Georgia, the suburbs delivered Biden a victory in Pennsylvania.

This, not voter fraud, is why Trump is losing GA. https://t.co/xn0EtmPzSj — Henry Olsen (@henryolsenEPPC) November 16, 2020

This map of the City of Milwaukee shows Biden 2020 doing better in the more affluent parts compared to Clinton 2016 and worse in the inner city. https://t.co/grOoVPd52Z — John McCormack (@McCormackJohn) November 11, 2020