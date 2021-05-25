Today on The Editors, Rich, Jim, Alexandra, and Michael discuss the newly popular lab-leak theory, attacks on American Jews, and John Cena’s embarrassing kowtow to China. Listen below, or follow this show on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn, or Spotify.
The Corner
‘The Suddenly Popular Lab-Leak Theory’
Recommended
Is Coke Rethinking Woke?
Why the soft-drink giant is pulling back from its left-wing posturing.
COVID-19 Rewired Our Brains
It’s time for a mass deprogramming.
The Mask Is an Outward Sign of Inward Things
This isn’t a medical question anymore; it’s a question of cultural allegiance.
In Defense of Teenage Knife Fighting
Since when do we need the cops to intervene in the recreational stabbings of our youth?
Rebekah Jones, the COVID Whistleblower Who Wasn’t
The former dashboard manager alleges a vast data conspiracy in Florida; not a word of it is true.
The Democrats Have a Kamala Harris Problem
It seems indisputable that the Democratic Party has a real interest in Harris being more popular than she is.
The Latest
Senate Advances Legislation Prohibiting Funding for State-Run Labs in China
‘We've been so bipartisan,’ Chuck Schumer says of progress on the Endless Frontier Act.
U.S. Will Defer to WHO on Further Investigation into COVID-19 Origins, Psaki Says
Scientists around the world have expressed concern that the lab-leak theory has not been properly investigated.
Georgia Governor Bans State COVID Vaccine Passports
‘Vaccination is a personal decision between each citizen and a medical professional — not state government,’ Brian Kemp said.
A Closer Look at the Legacy of George Floyd’s Death
It is right to condemn excessive police force. To turn Floyd into a hero of a racialized morality play is inane.
Auschwitz Memorial: Greene’s Nazi Comments a ‘Symptom of Moral and Intellectual Decline’
The congresswoman likened a store’s rule requiring employees to display their vaccination status to the Third Reich’s star-wearing requirement for Jews.
Andrew Yang Should Speak Up for Taiwan
The Democratic front-runner for mayor of New York City is in a unique position to speak out against the CCP. He should take advantage of this.