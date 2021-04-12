The Supreme Court Does Not Trust California on Religious Liberty

Late on Friday, the Supreme Court, in Tandon v. Newsom, granted an emergency order against California’s ban on home prayer gatherings of more than three households. The decision broke no new legal ground. This was a straightforward application of the same rule it applied in February against California’s broad ban on indoor religious services, and in November against New York’s church-capacity restrictions: State lockdown rules may not treat religious worship worse than it treats commerce. Five conservative justices have been in the same majority in all three cases, and three liberals have dissented in all three; Chief Justice Roberts has been …