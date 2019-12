Conservatives hope and liberals fear that the Supreme Court is going to return to pre-New Deal limits on how much authority Congress can delegate to the executive branch. But the Court has never been aggressive in imposing such limits, and there are reasons to doubt it is going to start now. My new Bloomberg Opinion column lays them out.

Ramesh Ponnuru is a senior editor for National Review , a columnist for Bloomberg Opinion, a visiting fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, and a senior fellow at the National Review Institute. @rameshponnuru