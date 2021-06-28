The Surfside Horror

Emergency crews continue search and rescue operations for survivors of a partially collapsed residential building near Miami Beach, June 2021. (Octavio Jones/Reuters)

I wrote today about the tragedy in Surfside, Florida, which has prompted the largest non-hurricane-related rescue operation the state has ever mounted. My point: Please don’t politicize this horror. Not only is there nothing meaningfully political about it, but it’s occasioned an efficient bipartisan response of the sort we should be encouraging. The collapse of the South Champlain Tower in a town you’d never heard of before really isn’t the fault of that guy you don’t like.

Advertisement

To my piece, I’d add just one more thing. I have seen a number of news outlets reporting that the families waiting for news of their loved ones have said that “not enough is being done.” There is absolutely no reason for the newspapers to print these claims. It is, of course, entirely understandable that people in the midst of unimaginable grief would feel and say such things. But for media organizations to seek out and uncritically amplify such talk shows both a ghastly sensationalism and tremendous irresponsibility on their part.