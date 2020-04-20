The Tea Party Wasn’t Dead; It Was Just Sleeping

The anti-lockdown protests, which I’d expect to get more traction, have a Tea-Party sensibility about them. They show how easily populist sentiment that we’ve come to associate with the relatively big government elements of the Right can be re-directed at over-weening government. If Democrats win back unified control in November, this kind of populist voice and protest — warning of government’s threat to our way of life and our constitutional rights — will once again be a major element of the opposition.