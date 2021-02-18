The Theory and Practice of Nikki Haley

A lot of what she says in this Wall Street Journal op-ed is sensible: Republicans should defend a lot of Trump’s policy record while also being willing to criticize some of his actions. “Some Never Trump and Always Trump Republicans also attack anyone who doesn’t join the all-or-nothing chorus.” I hear that.

She’s going to call it like she sees it. Except in some cases. She writes, “Mr. Trump’s legal team failed to prove mass election fraud in court.” Might that be because there wasn’t evidence of mass election fraud? And might the lack of evidence suggest that there wasn’t mass …