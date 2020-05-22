The Corner

Elections

The Three Strangest Lines from Biden’s Breakfast Club Interview

By
Former Vice President Joe Biden participates in a CNN townhall in Los Angeles, Calif., October 10, 2019. (Mike Blake/Reuters)

At their beginning of their 20-minute interview, the Breakfast Club‘s “Charlamagne tha God” told Joe Biden that he wanted to talk “about mostly black stuff.” Whatever “black stuff” is, exactly, Joe Biden was clearly struggling to discuss it.

Three moments stood out. First, Biden and the host engaged in a protracted conversation about the infamous 1994 crime legislation that Biden wrote as a senator. After offering a scattershot defense of the bill, Biden began talking about the ways he’d like to reform the criminal-justice system. He said:

There’s only a couple [of] things everyone has in common in jail. One is, they were victims of abuse, or their kids were — or their mother was. Number two, can’t read. Number three, they don’t have any job skills. They were in a position where they didn’t get a chance.

Biden’s characteristic delivery — peppered with such Little League coach-isms as “here’s the deal” and “period” — does not lend itself to nuance, which partially explains his bizarre insistence that all prisoners are abuse victims, illiterate, and unskilled. But here, in fact, is the deal: Some prisoners are one of those three things, a few prisoners are all of those things, and many prisoners are none of those things.

Comments

All of which seems a bit pedantic given the current president’s wont for exaggeration, but Biden is running against that sort of shoot-from-the-hip style, so it’s worth cataloguing his errors on that score.

Biden continued:

No one should be going to jail for drug crime. Period. Nobody. Nobody. No matter what the crime.

“His claim that “no one” should go to jail for drug crime is obviously fodder for a Trump attack ad, and in the opioid-ravaged Midwest, the ad practically cuts itself. Unfair, perhaps, but that is politics.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

NR PLUS Elections

The Biden Inversion

By
For the longest time, presidential campaigns followed a pattern: In the primary, the candidate ran to the wings in order to court the party faithful and then, having secured the nomination, ran to the center in order to appeal to as wide a swath of the general electorate as possible. The value of broad ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

The Biden Inversion

By
For the longest time, presidential campaigns followed a pattern: In the primary, the candidate ran to the wings in order to court the party faithful and then, having secured the nomination, ran to the center in order to appeal to as wide a swath of the general electorate as possible. The value of broad ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Twenty Questions for Barack Obama

By
Over the last two weeks, considerable evidence has been released related to what appears to be a major, historic political scandal. The declassification of Susan Rice's CYA email to herself alone raises a multitude of questions. Yet the mainstream media, who've suddenly become invincibly incurious about ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Twenty Questions for Barack Obama

By
Over the last two weeks, considerable evidence has been released related to what appears to be a major, historic political scandal. The declassification of Susan Rice's CYA email to herself alone raises a multitude of questions. Yet the mainstream media, who've suddenly become invincibly incurious about ... Read More
Media

GQ’s Fake History of the Pro-Life Movement

By
According to a new documentary, Norma McCorvey, a.k.a. “Jane Roe” of Roe v. Wade, made a deathbed confession that her pro-life conversion and activism was all an act, funded by anti-abortion organizations. I had a few off-the-record conversations with McCorvey over the years, and nothing in those chats felt ... Read More
Media

GQ’s Fake History of the Pro-Life Movement

By
According to a new documentary, Norma McCorvey, a.k.a. “Jane Roe” of Roe v. Wade, made a deathbed confession that her pro-life conversion and activism was all an act, funded by anti-abortion organizations. I had a few off-the-record conversations with McCorvey over the years, and nothing in those chats felt ... Read More