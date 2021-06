I had the honor of reviewing Sohrab Ahmari’s new book, The Unbroken Thread, in Commentary this month. The book proposes twelve questions that our culture has discouraged us from asking and answering. Does God need politics? Or, what is freedom for? Ahmari explores these matters through the life stories and intellectual journeys of exemplary men and women. It’s a triumph, I think, even if I quibble with how Ahmari characterizes the signs of the times. My review is here.

