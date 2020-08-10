The Time Has Come to Get Off the Sidelines

National Review founder William F. Buckley Jr.

In the initial days of NR’s ongoing Summer webathon, Paul C. donated $100 and explained why, bluntly: “Can’t watch from the sidelines anymore. This is in my streets, it’s at my office, it’s at my kids schools. . . . Cancel the madness.” At the forefront of conservative efforts to push back against this crazed leftist moment, of canceling everything from statues to our Founding, of corrupting our schools and our businesses and our culture and our language and the sciences, of bringing chaos to our streets, stands National Review. Most definitely not on the sidelines.

Of course, you can watch from there. Or, like Paul, you can join the fight through your selfless support. We have passed the halfway point to our webathon goal of $250,000, but we have to admit that getting there within a week will be a doozie of a challenge. We also have to admit this: With your $25 or $2,500, we can make it — and as ever, “we” means NR and you, together.

Maybe you can take some inspiration from these good folk, among many who saw fit to donate and also append a comment to their generosity.

Richard sends $200 and shares memories: “I started reading NR as a young engineer at a nuclear power plant in 1984. NR was one of the few voices of reason during those days of anti-nuclear hysteria. Today we have other hysterias to deal with and NR does it best. Thanks for all you do and God bless you all.” He has blessed us, with friends such as you! Thanks, Richard.

Kristi contributes $100 and makes us think well of her wise Old Man: “When I was in high school my father made me read 1984, Animal Farm, and The Gulag Archipelago. Now I know why. My neighbors are afraid to put political-party campaign signs on their lawns due to woke violence. Knowledge is power. Keep fighting.” God bless dad and you too for this generosity.

Peter send a whopping $1,000 and proposes staying the course while praising our newest effort: “I really like NR’s new Capital Matters section! Capitalism and Freedom will save us.” They will, as long as good people such as yourself ride to the sound of the gunfire. Cannot thank you enough.

Lori forks over a Fifty and reveals her prayer life: “I thank God for National Review . You champion true freedom in an era of cultural and political intimidation. Your content is always intelligent and well-written.” You are an answer to our prayers. Thanks, Lori.

. You champion true freedom in an era of cultural and political intimidation. Your content is always intelligent and well-written.” You are an answer to our prayers. Thanks, Lori. Another $50 comes from Bruce, who is motivated in part by the harsh reality of the American media: “Thank you so much for your incredible journalism in these chaotic times. I really needed your ability to report the truth since there are few resources left.” A sad state of affairs, but we are proud to be a rare source of reliable wisdom. Which only happens because of people such as you Bruce. Thanks.

Another Bruce doubles that, and with his $100 comes this note: “To assist in standing athwart, here is my two-cents worth: I share/post NRO articles every day on FB. So far the censoring minions of that outlet have not encumbered your articles. I know because I have a few reliable mates who respond back about my offerings of your offerings. All in the positive, btw. Oh, watched three Bill Buckley interviews on CSPAN. He was a pickle.” Gherkin or Dill? Many thanks!

Anders spots us $20 and a salute: “NR and the NR+ community are keeping me sane in crazy times and give me hope that there is intelligent life out there.” Love keeping you sane, amigo. Many thanks.

Michael donates $100 and shows he is allergic to nuts: “When a face of the Dems says a statue of Father Damien is a symbol of ‘white supremacy,’ you know they’ve become unhinged. Time to cancel the Dems.”

Maybe Michael — we are determined to punch back at the Marxists, whatever sheep’s clothing they chose to wear. But we can’t do this alone: One of our founding editors, the great James Burnham, put his finger on it where he described our battle as “the protracted conflict.”

What’s your role in all this? Well, you can’t be on guard non-stop — but NR can. That’s why we are here. But we remain here only courtesy of the generosity of our readers. Hence the occasional webathon. It bids you to join. If you’ve yet to donate to it to NR’s other appeals over the past couple of years, and if you have been crashing on the NR sofa for all that time, well, now is when you need to help out, to do your share. To get off the sidelines. Minus the support of selfless friends, the doors would have closed long ago. And they need to be wide open now, this year, next year, next decade, and beyond. Help us to stay in the fight through your generous donation, of $10, or $20 or $50 or $100 — can you do that? Is $250 or $500 or $1,000 or more possible? If so, will you please donate? Do that here. To show your support by check, if such is your preference, make it payable to “National Review” and mail it to National Review, ATTN: Summer 2020 Webathon, 19 West 44th Street, Suite 1701, New York, NY 10036. In advance of your generosity, thanks for your support.