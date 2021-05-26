The Times Coos about Democrats’ ‘Quieter Approach to Migrant Children’

Two years ago, during an earlier phase of the ongoing border crisis, AOC said “The United States is running concentration camps on our southern border.”

And today? Crickets.

Congressional Democrats’ hypocrisy on the treatment of “unaccompanied” illegal-alien minors has become glaring enough that friendly media outlets feel they have to offer an explanation. The New York Times this week provided a platform for Democratic representatives to explain why they haven’t engaged in the kind of performative outrage at the living conditions of detained minors that greeted the exact same problem under Trump. Instead, the article notes, they are “voicing worries privately to …