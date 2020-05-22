The Corner

The Times Tries Very Hard Not to Talk about Biden's Latest Gaffe

Former Vice President Joe Biden prior to addressing the U.S. Conference of Mayors in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., January 21, 2010

The New York Times report on Joe Biden’s insistence that some black voters “ain’t black” is a truly remarkable piece of non-journalism. The trouble to which Astead W. Herndon and his editors went to avoid looking at the story head-on is remarkable if only from a purely compositional point of view.

The bombshell line is mentioned in the lead and then followed by . . . paragraphs of tax-policy details.

The story notes that social media exploded in condemnation of Biden’s remarks, but the only social-media post quoted is from a Biden aide, Symone D. Sanders.

There’s the inevitable “Republicans pounce!” angle (“conservatives jumping on Mr. Biden, 77, for acting as the arbiter of blackness”) and the “But, Trump!” angle, too.

It would be generous to call this “solicitous.”

NR PLUS Elections

The Biden Inversion

By
For the longest time, presidential campaigns followed a pattern: In the primary, the candidate ran to the wings in order to court the party faithful and then, having secured the nomination, ran to the center in order to appeal to as wide a swath of the general electorate as possible. The value of broad ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Twenty Questions for Barack Obama

By
Over the last two weeks, considerable evidence has been released related to what appears to be a major, historic political scandal. The declassification of Susan Rice's CYA email to herself alone raises a multitude of questions. Yet the mainstream media, who've suddenly become invincibly incurious about ... Read More
Media

GQ’s Fake History of the Pro-Life Movement

By
According to a new documentary, Norma McCorvey, a.k.a. “Jane Roe” of Roe v. Wade, made a deathbed confession that her pro-life conversion and activism was all an act, funded by anti-abortion organizations. I had a few off-the-record conversations with McCorvey over the years, and nothing in those chats felt ... Read More
