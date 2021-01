Pew has the president at 29 percent approval. That’s lower than most pollsters, but the sharp downward trend is unmistakable. Generally presidents have an upswing after an election, even one they lose (or their party loses). Both George H. W. Bush and George W. Bush benefited from that tendency. Trump remains determined to break the mold.

Ramesh Ponnuru is a senior editor for National Review , a columnist for Bloomberg Opinion, a visiting fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, and a senior fellow at the National Review Institute. @rameshponnuru