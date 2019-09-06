The Tories Should Weaponize the Culture War

I have a piece over at The Spectator (U.K.) today on why, in terms of strategy, the Tories should weaponize culture war issues ahead of Britain’s impending election.

Ask people like this ‘what kind of regulatory alignment do you think is appropriate in a negotiated deal with the EU?’ and – unless they’re a sole trader or something – their eyes glaze over. But ask them whether women have penises or whether it’s Islamophobic to investigate Muslim gangs for sexually abusing working class girls, and you’ll be in the pub for hours. Obviously, this country is sharply divided along pro and anti Brexit lines. But I do think that many are more agnostic on Brexit than is often realised. I suspect that Brexit is often a stand-in for other things that are also neither traditionally left or right.