The Trade-Offs on Tariffs and International Trade, with Professor Douglas Irwin

By

Douglas Irwin is the John French professor of economics at Dartmouth College. He is the author of a number of books, including the definitive history of American trade policy, Clashing over Commerce. In this sheltering-at-home edition of Uncommon Knowledge, we delve deep into the issues around the Trump administration’s imposition of huge tariffs on goods from China and elsewhere, and the impact of a health crisis that has businesses across the country re-examining their investments abroad. Also, what’s the right way to think about international trade? Is free trade still the best policy? We get deep into the weeds of the issues around imports and exports with Professor Irwin.

Recorded on Zoom April 15, 2020

Peter Robinson — Peter M. Robinson is a research fellow at the Hoover Institution.

Shut Up, the Experts Explained

By
People whose expertise has been questioned often respond in ways that further alienate the skeptics. A good illustration comes from Vanity Fair’s profile of Alex Berenson, a leading advocate of the view that lockdowns are too strict. Berenson was one of the first journalists to point out that the IHME model, ... Read More
