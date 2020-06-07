The Corner

NR Webathon

The Troops Rally: Our Webathon Update . . . 30 Hours and $40K to Go

By
National Review founder William F. Buckley Jr.

The flash Webathon to help provide NR with material assistance as we counterattack the Left’s assault on America has been blessed by more than 800 donors, God love each and every one, contributing (as we file this) an astonishing $87,000 toward our (new!) goal of $125,000, which we hope to reach (surpass?!) by midnight tomorrow. Why the donations? Because our subscribers and readers and friends will be damned if they sit by and watch these violent leftist misfits and totalitarians torment and destroy America. That’s the collective explanation, subjectively concluded by this writer. But maybe it’s best to let the actual donors say why they fight, via NR, in their own words. Some examples:

  • George spots us $50 and admits to knuckling under: “Ouch! Uncle! You’ve finally hit me in the conscience. I’ve been an NRO Plus subscriber for a while and have figured that I was paying the freight that way. But I see now more is needed, even a modest more. Keep up the fight for Truth, Justice, and the American Way!” We’ve got the capes!
  • Stephen finds a twenty and sends it our way, attached to which is this sentiment: “Not only yesterday and today was and is NR important, but it is crucial for us to sustain hope and pray for a blessed future.” We’ll get on our knees to do that, Stephen. Thanks.
  • We’ll call him Rob, and this is true: He donates $18,000. And explains why: “At times such as these, it is comforting to have NR in the world. You are a candle in the darkness, and a single candle in the darkness can be seen for miles. Yasser koach! G-d bless!” He has blessed up with a friend like you, Rob.
  • Josephine, north of the border, sends $50 south. “As a Canadian, I watch the events unfolding in America with horror. My husband and I have travelled extensively in the U.S. via travel trailer over the last five years and have always been met with civility and friendliness from everyone, even as the country appeared to become more divided. That divisiveness was never apparent to us outside of the media and the Twitter sphere. Ordinary people simply went about with their lives and treated each other as human beings, fellow citizens, and neighbours. What is happening now is incomprehensible to us. However, the only reporting and analysis I trust on it comes from National Review. Thank you for your honesty and the quality of the articles produced by your many excellent writers.”
  • Todd forks over 100 kind bucks and tells Rich Lowry about the bad old days: “Rich — you and the rest of the folks on the NR team, keep up the good fight. It is indeed alarming out there. I can remember the late ’60s and early ’70s tolerably well, and that vibe is with us again. I keep telling my son that it was ugly for a while at that point, but eventually we got the ’80s, RWR, and the end of the USSR. . . . Here’s hoping there’s something comparable around the next bend in the road (though I am not taking bets at present).”
  • Jacob’s gift of $20 comes with a strong appeal: “With a hope that is sincere and a genuine longing for my country’s path to be a moral one. Though in capacity I fear it is not near enough to effect any change for the direction in which we are headed, as a matter of principle for all that is sacred, I besiege you to press on.” No need to besiege us, Jacob — thanks for your generosity.
  • Peter contributes a sorely needed $200 and offers a perfect rationale: “Given in memory of WFB.” Sooo right, Peter. Thanks.

WWWFBD? What Would WFB Do? He’d no doubt say — as he did himself in the ’60s when the violent leftists felt their oats through burning and looting and thought-policing — fight. Fight with every ounce of energy. And maybe even this: Take no quarter.

Comments

Speaking of quarters — would you consider donating 100 ($25) or 200 ($50) or 400 ($100)? Let me repeat a statement made in a prior appeal: We appreciate all who join us because we know we have not an iota of moral claim on your selflessness. This effort runs through tomorrow night, and we very much hope to raise $125,000 when all is said and done. We’re 70 percent of the way there and asking you to help us get that final chunk. Where to make that happen?  Donate here. If you prefer to send your kindness by mail, make your check payable to “National Review” and send it to: National Review, ATTN: Defeat the Left, 19 West 44th Street, Suite 1701, New York, NY 10036. With you alongside us, it would be an honor to fight.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

Media

What Is Fact-Checking without Facts?

By
‘Everyone is entitled to his own opinion, but not his own facts.” How quaint seems this trenchant observation by the late Daniel Patrick Moynihan, one of the greatest progressive thinkers of the 20th century’s latter half. Not because of the patriarchal pronoun presumptions of the aging white cis male; I ... Read More
Media

What Is Fact-Checking without Facts?

By
‘Everyone is entitled to his own opinion, but not his own facts.” How quaint seems this trenchant observation by the late Daniel Patrick Moynihan, one of the greatest progressive thinkers of the 20th century’s latter half. Not because of the patriarchal pronoun presumptions of the aging white cis male; I ... Read More
Media

The Hysterical Debate over Federal Troops 

By
A  vigorous argument has erupted over the proper way to restore order in the face of riots, arson, and looting following the death of George Floyd. Should local police be supplemented by the National Guard, or by the Army, or would that make things worse? Tom Cotton led the charge for the “Send In the ... Read More
Media

The Hysterical Debate over Federal Troops 

By
A  vigorous argument has erupted over the proper way to restore order in the face of riots, arson, and looting following the death of George Floyd. Should local police be supplemented by the National Guard, or by the Army, or would that make things worse? Tom Cotton led the charge for the “Send In the ... Read More
World

‘Professor Lockdown’ Modeler Resigns in Disgrace

By
Neil Ferguson is the British academic who created the infamous Imperial College model that warned Boris Johnson that, without an immediate lockdown, the coronavirus would cause 500,000 deaths and swamp the National Health Service. Johnson’s government promptly abandoned its Sweden-like “social ... Read More
World

‘Professor Lockdown’ Modeler Resigns in Disgrace

By
Neil Ferguson is the British academic who created the infamous Imperial College model that warned Boris Johnson that, without an immediate lockdown, the coronavirus would cause 500,000 deaths and swamp the National Health Service. Johnson’s government promptly abandoned its Sweden-like “social ... Read More
U.S.

The ‘Institutional Racism’ Canard

By
About twice as many white people as black people are killed by police. In fact, in about 75 percent of police shootings, the decedent is not black. Of course, that is not what you would grasp from consuming media. Take the website statista.com, specifically its breathless focus on “Hate crime in the United ... Read More
U.S.

The ‘Institutional Racism’ Canard

By
About twice as many white people as black people are killed by police. In fact, in about 75 percent of police shootings, the decedent is not black. Of course, that is not what you would grasp from consuming media. Take the website statista.com, specifically its breathless focus on “Hate crime in the United ... Read More
Science & Tech

Trump Derangement Syndrome at The Lancet

By
Remember when we were told that the administration of Donald J. Trump posed a pernicious threat to science and medicine? In an attempt to sharpshoot Trump’s most famous scientific claim, one of the world’s leading medical journals just blew off its own foot. What other possible explanation can there be for ... Read More
Science & Tech

Trump Derangement Syndrome at The Lancet

By
Remember when we were told that the administration of Donald J. Trump posed a pernicious threat to science and medicine? In an attempt to sharpshoot Trump’s most famous scientific claim, one of the world’s leading medical journals just blew off its own foot. What other possible explanation can there be for ... Read More