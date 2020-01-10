The Corner

Law & the Courts

The Trump Administration and Roe

By

My Bloomberg Opinion column the other day discussed a brief to the Supreme Court from members of Congress in a case concerning abortion regulations in Louisiana. The brief suggests that the Court reconsider its key abortion precedents, Roe v. Wade (1973) and Planned Parenthood v. Casey (1992).

Comments

I didn’t go into another brief filed in the case: the one from Solicitor General Noel Francisco for the Trump administration. It does not criticize either Roe or Casey or suggest their overturning. Its concern, rather, is with Whole Woman’s Health v. Hellerstedt (2016), which moved the law in an even more pro-abortion direction. The administration urges that the 2016 decision either be read narrowly, modified, or overruled in order to uphold the Louisiana law.

That restraint is defensible on prudential grounds, as was the similar restraint shown by the George W. Bush administration (but not by its two Republican predecessors) in abortion litigation. It seems to me, though, to be a missed opportunity.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Ramesh Ponnuru is a senior editor for National Review, a columnist for Bloomberg Opinion, a visiting fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, and a senior fellow at the National Review Institute.

Most Popular

Energy & Environment

Greta Thunberg Is a Joke

By
‘Poll Finds Most People Would Rather Be Annihilated By Giant Tidal Wave Than Continue To Be Lectured By Climate Change Activists,” the Babylon Bee reported in December, adding in an attached news story that one man’s response to hearing “just 30 seconds of a Greta Thunberg lecture” was to scrawl on the ... Read More
Energy & Environment

Greta Thunberg Is a Joke

By
‘Poll Finds Most People Would Rather Be Annihilated By Giant Tidal Wave Than Continue To Be Lectured By Climate Change Activists,” the Babylon Bee reported in December, adding in an attached news story that one man’s response to hearing “just 30 seconds of a Greta Thunberg lecture” was to scrawl on the ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Pelosi’s Impeachment Blunder

By
We are in the midst of an imaginary impeachment standoff between House speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell. “Both have drawn firm lines in the sand. Someone's got to give,” one reporter recently declared. There is, of course, nothing to “give.” Pelosi has no standing to ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Pelosi’s Impeachment Blunder

By
We are in the midst of an imaginary impeachment standoff between House speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell. “Both have drawn firm lines in the sand. Someone's got to give,” one reporter recently declared. There is, of course, nothing to “give.” Pelosi has no standing to ... Read More
Film & TV

Best Movies of the Decade

By
As film culture moves onward, it’s best to approach 2020 by previous milestones. The past movie decade did not belong to social-justice propagandists but to Alain Resnais, Zack Snyder, Clint Eastwood, and the rise of S. Craig Zahler. What makes those four auteurs the most significant filmmakers of the preceding ... Read More
Film & TV

Best Movies of the Decade

By
As film culture moves onward, it’s best to approach 2020 by previous milestones. The past movie decade did not belong to social-justice propagandists but to Alain Resnais, Zack Snyder, Clint Eastwood, and the rise of S. Craig Zahler. What makes those four auteurs the most significant filmmakers of the preceding ... Read More