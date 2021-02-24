The Corner

NR PLUS White House

The ‘Trump Tweets’ Defense Won’t Save Neera Tanden’s Nomination

By
Neera Tanden, President Biden’s nominee for Director of the Office of Management and Budget speaks during her Senate hearing in Washington, D.C., February 10, 2021. (Anna Moneymaker/Reuters)

I can’t get whipped up about Neera Tanden. Her nasty tweets about some of the senators to whom she has now come, hat in hand, seeking confirmation, did not leave much of a mark on their targets. But barring something unexpected, they will doom her nomination to be President Biden’s director of the Office of Management and Budget. Already, Senate committees have postponed the vote on Tanden.

Political differences aside, no one doubts Tanden’s competence. The issue is her temperament (and it’s not limited to her Twitter persona). She headed the Center for American Progress, which is a very effective and influential

return-icon Return to The Corner

Recommended

The Latest

Inflation, You Say?

Inflation, You Say?

On the menu today: Inflation jitters, the Reddit/Tesla connection, taxes and their consequences, Mars rewards, and The Dictatorship of Woke Capital. 