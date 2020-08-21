The Two Russia Hoaxes

David French summarizes and draws lessons from the Senate Intelligence Committee’s report. An excerpt:

When a campaign chair clandestinely communicates with a Russian intelligence officer, when a campaign tries to obtain opposition research from Russian government sources and Russian intelligence assets, and when a campaign lies about attempts to engineer multimillion dollar business deals in Russia, it has not only crossed every line of propriety, it creates grave counterintelligence vulnerabilities. And we haven’t even discussed the fact that its chief national security consultant, Michael Flynn, had received tens of thousands of dollars from the Kremlin and was serving as an unlawfully undisclosed foreign agent of the government of Turkey during the campaign.

None of this means that the FBI has clean hands. On Friday we learned that former FBI attorney Kevin Clinesmith agreed to plead guilty to altering an email during the FISA application process for Carter Page. Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s report on the Page FISAs and the opening of the Crossfire Hurricane investigation details a host of problems with FBI conduct.

The Clinton campaign bears responsibility for the Steele Dossier, and we can’t forget that U.S. Attorney John Durham hasn’t yet completed his own investigation into the Obama administration’s actions during 2016. More bombs may drop before November.