The U.S. Is ‘Reconsidering’ the Death Penalty for ISIS Terrorists

Last week, I wrote about Alexanda Kotey and El-Shafee Elsheikh, two British-born ISIS terrorists who have admitted involvement in the torture and murder of American hostages and are currently being held by U.S. forces in Iraq. Their victims’ families want them brought to the United States to face trial in a federal court, but the U.K. Supreme Court blocked its government from sharing intelligence unless the Trump administration agrees to waive the death penalty. As reported first by the Washington Post, the Department of Justice has since indicated that it is reconsidering whether to do exactly that.

Madeleine Kearns is a staff writer at National Review .