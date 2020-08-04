The Corner

World

The U.S. Is ‘Reconsidering’ the Death Penalty for ISIS Terrorists

By

Last week, I wrote about Alexanda Kotey and El-Shafee Elsheikh, two British-born ISIS terrorists who have admitted involvement in the torture and murder of American hostages and are currently being held by U.S. forces in Iraq. Their victims’ families want them brought to the United States to face trial in a federal court, but the U.K. Supreme Court blocked its government from sharing intelligence unless the Trump administration agrees to waive the death penalty. As reported first by the Washington Post, the Department of Justice has since indicated that it is reconsidering whether to do exactly that.

Comments
Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

Education

The Shame of the Teachers’ Unions

By
No other group has shown as much contempt for its own work during the coronavirus crisis as teachers. Their unions are actively fighting to keep kids out of the classroom and also to limit remote instruction, lest it require too much time and attention from people who are supposed to be wholly devoted to ... Read More
Education

The Shame of the Teachers’ Unions

By
No other group has shown as much contempt for its own work during the coronavirus crisis as teachers. Their unions are actively fighting to keep kids out of the classroom and also to limit remote instruction, lest it require too much time and attention from people who are supposed to be wholly devoted to ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

What or Who Decides This Election?

By
We know where to watch in the next few weeks but have no real idea what we will be watching. Yet pundits, the media, and the Left seem giddy that their polls show a Trump slump, as if they have learned nothing and forgotten nothing from 2016. But in truth, the news cycle over the next three months may well favor ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

What or Who Decides This Election?

By
We know where to watch in the next few weeks but have no real idea what we will be watching. Yet pundits, the media, and the Left seem giddy that their polls show a Trump slump, as if they have learned nothing and forgotten nothing from 2016. But in truth, the news cycle over the next three months may well favor ... Read More
Elections

The Burning Times

By
Welcome to The Tuesday, a weekly newsletter about politics, language, culture, pedantry, partisan pyromania, and suchlike. The Right loves a factional brawl, and the past week brought a pentagonic crossfire between Peggy Noonan, Mona Charen, Charlie Sykes, Ramesh Ponnuru, and David French, five right-leaning ... Read More
Elections

The Burning Times

By
Welcome to The Tuesday, a weekly newsletter about politics, language, culture, pedantry, partisan pyromania, and suchlike. The Right loves a factional brawl, and the past week brought a pentagonic crossfire between Peggy Noonan, Mona Charen, Charlie Sykes, Ramesh Ponnuru, and David French, five right-leaning ... Read More