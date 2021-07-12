The Corner

The U.S. Vaccination Effort No Longer Has Any Low-Hanging Fruit

Nursing student Erika Lohr vaccinates a patient as California opens up vaccine eligibility to any residents 16 years and older in Chula Vista, Calif., April 15, 2021. (Mike Blake/Reuters)

After chugging along, all the way to the end of June, the U.S. vaccination effort has slowed considerably in recent days. Just 437,000 shots were administered Wednesday, 694,000 Thursday, 621,000 Friday, 599,000 Saturday, and 586,000 shots were administered yesterday. As recently as July 1, the country administered more than a million shots in a day.

Late last week, White House coronavirus response coordinator  Jeffrey Zients said, “we know that most people who are not yet vaccinated still have to make up their mind. As such, each person in this phase will take longer to reach, but that makes them no less important.”

