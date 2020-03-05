The Ugly Veepstakes

Elizabeth Warren is out of the race. I see that there are trending hashtags on Twitter promoting her as a vice-presidential pick. It’s an interesting idea. Perhaps picking Warren, the media’s favorite candidate, would add something to the Biden ticket.

But now that the Democrats have decided to bet 2020 on a Weekend at Biden’s strategy for winning, there seems to be something more unseemly than usual about this veepstakes. I wonder if media members could restrain themselves from publicly musing about the actuarial tables and the likelihood of soon getting a President Warren if she’s on the ticket with Biden at the top.