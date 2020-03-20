The U.K. ‘Very Close’ to Breakthrough COVID-19 Test

The British Government’s former chief scientific adviser has said that the U.K. is “very close” to having a COVID-19 test that will be able to identify who has already had the respiratory disease and are likely to be immune to it (although it does seem possible to suffer re-infection). If successful, this could be a big breakthrough, as it would allow some health-care workers to risk exposure to the virus and citizens to eventually resume normal economic activity.

