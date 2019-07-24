The Corner

World

The Unanswered Question of Boris Johnson’s Foreign Policy

By
Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson is welcomed in 10 Downing Street by staff after meeting Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II and accepting her invitation to become Prime Minister, in London, Britain July 24, 2019. (Stefan Rousseau/Reuters)

What will British foreign policy be like under Boris Johnson’s leadership? With tensions rising between the U.K. and Iran, this is a pressing question.

Johnson, Britain’s newly confirmed prime minister, has been described as the U.K.’s “worst foreign secretary in living memory.” To be fair, this description was by Matthew Parris, an anti-Brexit columnist at the Times of London who, along with many others, blames Johnson for Britain’s decision to leave the EU in 2016. Parris has also described Johnson as a “habitual liar,” “cheat,” “conspirator,” and “cruel betrayer [of women].”

Nonetheless, there are plenty of reasons to be concerned.

Johnson served as Britain’s highest-ranking diplomat under Theresa May from July 2016 until his resignation in 2018 (thanks to irreconcilable differences over Brexit). May’s decision to give Johnson a cabinet role was widely considered an indictment of keeping one’s friends close and one’s enemies closer. But it wasn’t exactly plain sailing from thereon.

On a rhetorical level, Johnson’s journalistic flair and polemical tendencies have brought problems. In the realm of diplomacy, gaffes have consequences.

Two months prior to his appointment, Johnson had won The Spectator’s “most offensive Erdogan poem” contest — a competition devised by Douglas Murray in response to Angela Merkel’s decision to censor a German comedian who had been rude about Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Murray wanted to prove that “in Britain we still live and breathe free.” Johnson’s victorious entry was as follows:

There was a young fellow from Ankara

Who was a terrific wankerer

Till he sowed his wild oats

With the help of a goat

But he didn’t even stop to thankera.

Naturally, this made Johnson’s visit to Turkey as foreign secretary rather awkward. A far graver indelicacy was in 2017 when Johnson endangered a British-Iranian woman imprisoned in Tehran by mistakenly saying she had been “teaching people journalism.” Though Johnson corrected this, it was used as evidence against her. His decision to cite Rudyard Kipling’s poem Mandalay (a product of the colonialist era) during a visit to the Myanmar temple was described as “not appropriate” by the British ambassador — and caught on mic.

Comments

On a policy level, Johnson has also been criticized for being too cozy with the Saudis. He disagreed with Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Iran deal. He appears sympathetic to Israel. Johnson has been highly critical of President Trump in the past; however, his Euroskepticism is accompanied by an enthusiasm for the special (U.K.-U.S.) relationship and genuine desire to work closely with the 45th president. Trump seems receptive to this.

Boris Johnson’s foreign policy — unpredictable as it is consequential — will be worth watching closely.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Madeleine Kearns is a William F. Buckley Fellow in Political Journalism at the National Review Institute. She is from Glasgow, Scotland, and is a trained singer.

Most Popular

Politics & Policy

Why Iran Wants to Get Bombed

By
Rarely has a foreign country seemed so eager to get bombed by the United States as Iran does right now. In its latest provocation, Iran seized a British-flagged tanker in the Strait of Hormuz on Friday. It wasn’t a subtle operation. Revolutionary Guard forces rappelled onto the tanker from a helicopter, and ... Read More
Politics & Policy

The White Ghetto

By
Editor's Note: In celebration of Kevin D. Williamson’s newest book, The Smallest Minority: Independent Thinking in the Age of Mob Politics, National Review is republishing some of our favorites of his from the past ten years. This article originally appeared in the December 16, 2013, issue of National ... Read More
Politics & Policy

The Other Case against Reparations

By
Reparations are an ethical disaster. Proceeding from a doctrine of collective guilt, they are the penalty for slavery and Jim Crow, sins of which few living Americans stand accused. An offense against common sense as well as morality, reparations would take from Bubba and give to Barack, never mind if the former ... Read More