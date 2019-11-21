The Corner

Elections

The Underrated Biden

By

My Bloomberg Opinion column:

The only thing Joe Biden has had going for him in this race is Democratic primary voters.

It has been months since the former vice president had the unofficial, media-awarded title of front-runner. He did not reclaim it after the Democratic candidates’ latest debate, Wednesday night in Atlanta. Big Democratic donors lack confidence in him. Pundits say that he is past his prime, that nobody is enthusiastic about him.

Yet still, month after month, he leads the national polls. At the moment, his average lead is in the double digits. . . .

Ramesh Ponnuru is a senior editor for National Review, a columnist for Bloomberg Opinion, a visiting fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, and a senior fellow at the National Review Institute.

