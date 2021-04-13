The Unexpected Growing Conflict between Gretchen Whitmer and the Biden Administration

Life can be pretty darn unpredictable. So unpredictable, in fact, that Joe Biden, who considered Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer to be his running mate in 2020, now heads an administration “locked in an increasingly tense standoff” with Whitmer over the allocation of vaccines, in the words of the New York Times.

As you’ve probably noticed, COVID-19 hammered the state of Michigan over the past month, while caseloads are generally going down in most of the rest of the country. Last week, Whitmer urged high schools to suspend in-person classes and youth sports for two weeks as well as asking diners to …