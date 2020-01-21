The Unfairness of It All!

I can understand arguing that the McConnell trial schedule is too speedy (and in fact, McConnell has changed the resolution now to allow for three days of opening arguments from each side rather than two). But I don’t get arguing, as the Democrats and the media have been since yesterday, that the resolution is unfair. It gives the prosecution and the defense equal time, and I doubt very much that anyone interested in this matter will be unaware of the position of either side by next week. Then, it allows senators ample time to question both sides. How is that unfair? As for witnesses, it does put off the vote after the opening arguments and questioning, but even if you disagree with that process — which mimics the procedure during the Clinton impeachment — it’s not unfair. Whoever gets 51 votes will prevail, and no one can be sure how it will go. But “unfair” is the Democratic word of the day.

Advertisement