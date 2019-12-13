‘The Unhistoric Impeachment’

We’re hearing more and more references to “history” now that the articles of impeachment are out of the Judiciary committee. I’m skeptical as I explain on the home page today:

Never has history felt less consequential.

The impending impeachment of President Donald Trump is, as news accounts and blaring newspaper headlines tell us, historic. This is true by definition, since a president has been impeached only twice before in 230 years.

But everyone knows that this history isn’t going to matter much. In fact, the day after the Senate trial ends in inevitable acquittal, everything goes on exactly the same as before (except for vulnerable House Democrats from Trump districts, who will have to defend their votes until November).