The United States of Planned Parenthood?: The Violence at the Capitol Was Wrong. So Is Abortion

President-elect Joe Biden speaks in Wilmington, Del., January 8, 2021. (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

You can sponsor a flag on the National Mall for Joe Biden’s inauguration. If you do, you will be subscribed to Planned Parenthood’s mailing list. Donald Trump wasn’t a healing presence in Washington. Joe Biden says he wants to be one. He says he’s a Catholic who is personally opposed to abortion, but will advocate its expansion in public life. Expansion? More violence. Is that what America really needs right now? We’ve spent a year hiding from COVID-19, only to embrace more death on another front?

During the Obama administration, it was reported that Biden had the right instinct on the Department of Health and Human Services abortion-drug, contraception mandate: Why would we pick a fight with nuns? But he was shut down by Cecile Richards from Planned Parenthood. And it looks like they are still solidly in charge. Here, via NBC on all the abortion to come:

“We have a ton of work to do to undo the harm over the last four years, but knowing we have champions there who understand what needs to happen in the first 100 days is tremendously exciting,” said Alexis McGill Johnson, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood.

We’re never going to get better this way. More abortion is exciting?

Who knew a Catholic president would make me long for Bill Clinton. He vetoed the ban on partial-birth abortion twice, but he knew there were people who did not wake up in the morning thinking about expanding abortion, as some leading Democrats seem to do.

Having calm conversations about abortion became harder when Donald Trump became attached to the pro-life movement. But he is not the pro-life movement. And the pro-life movement isn’t merely for the pious. As Pope Francis has said, it’s about human rights. We must do better.

If Joe Biden really wants to be healing, he will recognize that there are people who are relieved to be done with Donald Trump as president but also saddened — and even terrified — by what his own ideology and incoming administration is going to inflict on the country.