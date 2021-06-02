The Corner

The Utterly Embarrassing Failure to Quickly Send Extra U.S. Vaccine Doses Overseas

President Joe Biden speaks during the Democratic National Committee’s “Back on Track” drive-in car rally to celebrate the president’s 100th day in office at the Infinite Energy Center in Duluth, Ga., April 29, 2021. (Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters)

President Biden, speaking at the White House, May 4:

We’ve already committed to work to send 60 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to other countries, starting this month and into June.  That means of all the vaccines we’ve produced for the United States at that time, we’ll have given about 10 percent to the rest of the world.  It’s a significant humanitarian commitment, in addition to our funding of COVAX.

Reuters, earlier today:

The United States will announce in the next two weeks how it plans to distribute 80 million COVID-19 vaccine doses it has pledged globally, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken

