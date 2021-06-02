The Utterly Embarrassing Failure to Quickly Send Extra U.S. Vaccine Doses Overseas

President Biden, speaking at the White House, May 4:
We’ve already committed to work to send 60 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to other countries, starting this month and into June. That means of all the vaccines we’ve produced for the United States at that time, we’ll have given about 10 percent to the rest of the world. It’s a significant humanitarian commitment, in addition to our funding of COVAX.
The United States will announce in the next two weeks how it plans to distribute 80 million COVID-19 vaccine doses it has pledged globally, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken
