People who have been vaccinated are less likely to consider it safe to travel than people who haven’t been vaccinated and don’t want to be. Philip Klein suggests that the perverse messaging from public-health officials helps to explain this pattern. I suspect, though, that part of the explanation is simply that people who have been vaccinated think of COVID as a greater risk in general than people who reject the vaccine. Those who fear COVID more are more likely both to take the vaccine and to take other steps to reduce their exposure.
The Corner
The Vaccine Paradox
